Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

