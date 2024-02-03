Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 914,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,941 shares.The stock last traded at $73.63 and had previously closed at $80.10.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $592.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

