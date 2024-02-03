Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Lowered by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.33 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

