Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 36,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 102,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

