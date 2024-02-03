Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 36,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 102,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Digital Brands Group Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($14.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Brands Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.