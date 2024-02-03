Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.37 million. Digi International also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 383,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

