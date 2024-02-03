Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.37 million. Digi International also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.490 EPS.
NASDAQ DGII traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 383,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
