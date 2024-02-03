Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $174.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

