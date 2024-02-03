Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.60. 1,666,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.90 and a 200 day moving average of $393.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

