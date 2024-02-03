Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.250-26.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.25-26.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $809.85.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $881.94 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $709.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.