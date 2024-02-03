Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71, RTT News reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $26.25-26.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.250-26.500 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.1 %

DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $709.16 and a 200 day moving average of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $60,683,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.