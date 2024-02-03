Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.17

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 11646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.