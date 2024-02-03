D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

DHI opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

