D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %
DHI opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.
Read Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton
Insider Buying and Selling
In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
