Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 4.23 -$44.08 million ($5.51) -0.51 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $1.51 million 0.52 -$24.97 million N/A N/A

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -258.70% -152.83% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -157.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.8% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator, which is in Phase II studies to treat resistant hypertension and diabetic nephropathy; Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular sGC stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the sickle cell disease; and CY3018, a CNS-targeted sGC stimulator that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases and disorders. It has license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the development, manufacture, medical affairs, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, including pharmaceutical compound, and other related products and forms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also include BPX-603, an autologous dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.