CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 10,539,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

