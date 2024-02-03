Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,145 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.