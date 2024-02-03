Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,135 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

