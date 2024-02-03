Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $552.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.05. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

