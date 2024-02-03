Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 419,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

