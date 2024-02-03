Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.28 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TPL stock opened at $1,438.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,555.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,694.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,009.47.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

