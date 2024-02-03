Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 1,000 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $462.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

