CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after purchasing an additional 680,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in CSX by 19.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,086 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

