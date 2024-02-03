Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.61 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.