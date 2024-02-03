CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Lessened by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,475. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

