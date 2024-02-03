Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $31.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

