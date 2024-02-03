Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Copart by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,931. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

