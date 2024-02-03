Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3,625.00.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$3,790.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,236.01 and a 52-week high of C$3,805.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3,409.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3,028.35.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 101.8043863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

