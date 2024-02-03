Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Up 0.1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 58,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $385,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

