Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.59 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $763.78 million and $27.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,007.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00158439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00556081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00388328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00170181 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,967,049,192 coins and its circulating supply is 3,654,535,302 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,966,969,926.35 with 3,654,469,916.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20636391 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,756,131.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.