Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,134.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

