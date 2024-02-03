Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

