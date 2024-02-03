Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos Sells 9,071 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,412,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,083,000 after purchasing an additional 550,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

