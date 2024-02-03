Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $93.83.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.29.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

