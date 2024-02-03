Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,147,592.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

