Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coherus BioSciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Coherus BioSciences

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.