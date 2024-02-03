Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 19,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

