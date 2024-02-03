Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

TSE:CCA opened at C$61.18 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$74.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.5102319 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total value of C$44,410.44. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

