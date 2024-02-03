Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,669 shares of company stock worth $3,005,895 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Tenable Trading Up 0.5 %

Tenable stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

