Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

