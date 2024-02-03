Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Visteon Trading Down 0.1 %

VC opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.