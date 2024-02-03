Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 303.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $201.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

