Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

