Citigroup Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $168.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 48,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

