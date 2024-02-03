Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Trading 8.4% Higher

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 2,647,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the average daily volume of 372,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CING shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cingulate to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Laidlaw cut shares of Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cingulate

Cingulate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cingulate Inc. will post -24.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CING. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cingulate in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cingulate

(Get Free Report)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.