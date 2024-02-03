Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.