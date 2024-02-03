Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Chubb by 63.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $246.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.97.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

