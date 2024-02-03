China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 128,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 656,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.