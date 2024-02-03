China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

