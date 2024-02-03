Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

CVX opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

