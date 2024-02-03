Chester Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

