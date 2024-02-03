Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chegg by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

