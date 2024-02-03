Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 321 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 2.6 %

Hologic stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.